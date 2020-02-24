Man dies in hospital after D’Aguilar highway crash

A traffic crash at the intersection of the D’Aguilar Highway and Brisbane Valley Highway has been reported as fatal after the man later passed away in hospital. (AAP Image/James Ross)

A traffic crash at the intersection of the D’Aguilar Highway and Brisbane Valley Highway has been reported as fatal after the man later passed away in hospital. (AAP Image/James Ross)

A WATTLE Camp man passed away in hospital on Saturday after being involved in a traffic crash a week earlier.

The Forensic Crash Unit will prepare a report for the coroner on the two-vehicle traffic crash at Harlin which occurred on Sunday, February 16.

The 85-year-old man, the driver and sole occupant of a 4WD, crashed into a sedan at the intersection of the D’Aguilar Highway and Brisbane Valley Highway at 2pm.

The Wattle Camp man was injured and transported to hospital.

The occupants of the sedan, a 46-year-old female driver and her 54-year-old male passenger were both from Kingaroy and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.