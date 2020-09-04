Menu
A man in his 60s died in a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night. Picture StixPix Productions
News

BREAKING: Man dies in Gladstone boating accident

Eilish Massie
4th Sep 2020 6:49 AM | Updated: 7:16 AM
A MAN in his 60s has died after a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night.

Emergency services were called to Awoonga Dam Rd after 8pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two men were involved in a marine incident after their boat had troubles.

He said a man in his 40s was rescued from the water, and unfortunately the other man had died.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one male was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics treated one other patient at the scene for critical injuries.

He said three paramedic crews, a critical care paramedic and a rescue helicopter was on scene.

