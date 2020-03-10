Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man in his 30s is believed to have been an employee at the Queensland Organics factory in Narangba.
The man in his 30s is believed to have been an employee at the Queensland Organics factory in Narangba.
News

Man dies trapped in machinery in workplace incident

by Nathan Edwards, AAP
10th Mar 2020 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man in his 30s has died after becoming trapped within machinery at a workplace in Narangba, north of Brisbane.

He was believed to have become trapped in a conveyor belt while at work.

Police and Workplace Health & Safety are on scene at the Queensland Organics factory on Potassium St, with the deceased man is believed to have been an employee at the workplace.

Authorities were called to the scene just before midday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service had two crews on scene, while police also attended.

conveyor belt fatality machinary death narangba workplace fatality workplace health and safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kratzy’s 2020 vision for the South Burnett

        premium_icon Kratzy’s 2020 vision for the South Burnett

        News ‘Still a lot that needs to be done in the South Burnett.’

        Mayoral candidate spots desperate areas needing progress

        premium_icon Mayoral candidate spots desperate areas needing progress

        Council News Ahead of local election, we speak with Toni Ralph about her vision for the...

        Caravaners en route to boost Nanango’s economy

        premium_icon Caravaners en route to boost Nanango’s economy

        News Nanango has been selected as a tourist destination with visitors hoping to boost...

        ‘Our family never gives up’

        premium_icon ‘Our family never gives up’

        Local Faces We caught up with South Burnett mother and solicitor Jackie Cullen for this week’s...