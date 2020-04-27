Menu
Man dies in suspected electric skateboard crash

by Glenn Roberts
27th Apr 2020 3:19 PM
A man who was discovered injured in a suburban street last month, after what appeared to be a skateboard accident, has died in hospital

The man, 40, was found on the road in Nepean Ave, Arana Hills, at 7.15pm on March 18.

Police said he passed away the following day.

Police said their initial information suggested the man had lost control of an electric skateboard before falling and hitting his head.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Man dies in suspected electric skateboard crash

