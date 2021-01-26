Menu
A man has died in a tragic quad bike accident overnight
News

Man dies in quad bike accident

26th Jan 2021 8:36 AM
A MAN has died in a tragic quad bike accident overnight in the Darwin rural area.

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway said ambulance officers were called to the scene of the accident in Herbert about 9pm last night.

"Paramedics and police arrived and, unfortunately, they found the male already passed away," Mr Garraway said.

Emergency services responded to the incident on McKinley Rd about 9.20pm, where they spent an hour and a half.

A post to a social media page about the Humpty Doo and Rural Areas community less than two hours earlier had called out a noisy motorcycle rider in the Herbert area, in a different part of the suburb.

The post gained significant traction with many calling out the original poster saying there was nothing wrong with making noise on a rural property at 8pm and the sound of machines and engines was part of rural life.

Others pointed out it disturbed the serenity of rural lifestyle and outrageous noise from machines and motorcycles was inconsiderate.

No reference was made to the crash on McKinley Rd, a quiet back road which is sealed from Daniel Cct to Pelly Rd before turning into a dirt track connecting to Oakley Rd and gumtree Ct.

The accident happened on a private property on the sealed portion of the road.

Further details on the accident have been sought.

