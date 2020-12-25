Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died, three women are in hospital and a highway has been closed following a serious crash on Christmas morning.
A man has died, three women are in hospital and a highway has been closed following a serious crash on Christmas morning.
News

Man dies and three hurt in horror Christmas Day crash

by Nathan Edwards
25th Dec 2020 2:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 28-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a power pole beside a north Queensland highway.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police arrived on scene at The Palmerstone Highway at Coorumba, south west of Innisfail, just before 7.15am Friday morning.

It's reported the Holden Commodore, which had four occupants, veered off the road and crashed into a power pole, killing the driver.

Three women travelling with the man were transported to Innisfail Hospital in stable conditions.


Police closed the highway where the crash occurred, advising motorists to expect long delays if travelling through the area.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

Originally published as Man dies, three hurt in horror Xmas Day crash

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology While most of us own a mobile phone, there are still more than 11 million calls made each year on payphones. And they won’t cost a cent over Christmas.

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News "Recovery was observed for some but not all cancer-related services"

        Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        Premium Content Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        News State's shocking drowning numbers revealed

        Dear reader, we got through this year thanks to you

        Premium Content Dear reader, we got through this year thanks to you

        News How to get even more out of your digital subscription to our site