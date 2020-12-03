Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah, where there has been critical incident,. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah, where there has been critical incident,. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
News

Man dies in tragedy at raceway

by Cormac Pearson, Elise Williams
3rd Dec 2020 2:13 PM | Updated: 3:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died from a suspected medical episode at the Lakeside Park Queensland Raceway north of Brisbane this morning.

Specialist investigators from the forensic crash unit were called to the scene of an incident involving a this morning.

The raceway was shut off to public access.

Police at Lakeside Park, Queensland Raceways, where there has been critical incident involving a motor bike crash, Kurwongbah. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Police at Lakeside Park, Queensland Raceways, where there has been critical incident involving a motor bike crash, Kurwongbah. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

 


A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed multiple police units had been called to the raceway about 10.30am, while paramedics revived a call just prior to 10am.

Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah where there has been critical incident. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah where there has been critical incident. Photographer: Liam Kidston.


Races temporarily stopped at the scheduled recreational motorcycle ride day.

According to an event page for the day, the scheduled event is "aimed at providing exciting and fun on track experiences for all riders from first timers through to seasoned track junkies."

More to come

More Stories

editors picks injuries lakeside park raceway motorcycle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Peanut empire faces massive fines over alleged price fixing

        Premium Content Peanut empire faces massive fines over alleged price fixing

        News A fourth-generation family of peanut farmers in Kingaroy and one of their former top executives are now in the crosshairs of the competition regulator.

        ‘Need to do more’: MP on new Burnett mental health facility

        Premium Content ‘Need to do more’: MP on new Burnett mental health facility

        News FEDERAL Wide Bay MP reveals work has started for a potential facility to deal with...

        SUICIDE EPICENTRE: Data reveals Burnett‘s dark problem

        Premium Content SUICIDE EPICENTRE: Data reveals Burnett‘s dark problem

        News AFTER 16 months, a South Burnett family is still searching for answers after losing...

        Burnett man smashes hire car, lights illegal fire during drought

        Premium Content Burnett man smashes hire car, lights illegal fire during...

        News THE South Burnett man lit a fire during a local fire ban and then proceeded to jump...