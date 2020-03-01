Menu
Generic photo of fireworks.
Crime

Man dismembered in fireworks explosion

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Mar 2020 9:39 AM
A man has sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a property southeast of Grafton overnight.

About 8.40pm on Saturday night, emergency services were called to a house on Wooli Road, Pillar Valley, about 34km southeast of Grafton, following reports a man had been injured while handling fireworks.

Police have been told a man was holding a firework that was alight, before it exploded, causing the loss of three fingers, burns and lacerations.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 40-year-old man at the scene, before he was flown to Gold Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An empty box of fireworks, as well as casings and wrappers, were seized at the scene and will undergo forensic examination.

Investigations are continuing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs/Clarence police or crime stoppers

