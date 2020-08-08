Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 23-year-old man has drowned at Mataranka Hot Springs overnight.
A 23-year-old man has drowned at Mataranka Hot Springs overnight.
News

Man drowns at hot springs

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
8th Aug 2020 10:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 23-year-old man has drowned at Mataranka Hot Springs overnight.

The man was swimming at the hot springs when he drowned.

Police and emergency services responded to a report of a man being pulled unconscious from the water just before 8pm.

CPR was administered on the man until CareFlight transported the man to the Royal Darwin Hospital, where he later died.

Northern Investigation Section Team will travel to Mataranka to help local police with their investigation in relation to the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Police are calling for people who witnessed the incident, or have further information which may assist with police inquiries to contact them on 131 444.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

Originally published as Man drowns at hot springs

drowning mataranka hot springs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        Premium Content New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        News Out of the coronavirus pandemic a new 24-hour hotline has been created to support Indigenous men.

        BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Premium Content BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Breaking Emergency crews are currently on scene at a single vehicle crash in the Burnett.

        Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Premium Content Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Crime THE Heritage City man was arrested for swinging a fluoro light tube around while...

        15 most expensive items on auction from the Bjelke estate

        Premium Content 15 most expensive items on auction from the Bjelke estate

        News FROM Jaguars to items signed by the first man on the moon, here’s the most...