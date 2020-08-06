Menu
QLD_GCB_REALESTATE_SUBURBPROFILE_19MAR2016
Man drowns at popular Gold Coast surfing beach

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Aug 2020 12:24 PM
A man has drowned off a popular Gold Coast surfing beach this morning.

The man, believed to be a surfer, was pulled from the ocean by lifeguards after the was found floating unconscious off Mermaid Beach.

Police and paramedics were called to the incident near Cronulla Ave and Hedges Ave just before 8am.

Looking towards Surfers Paradise from Mermaid Beach, where a man sadly drowned this morning. Picture: Regi Varghese
Lifeguards and paramedics attempted to revive the man but he could not be saved.

Police are currently at the scene.

It comes less than a month after Australian sporting icon Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin drowned while spearfishing on the Gold Coast.

