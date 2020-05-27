Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man exposes genitals on popular walking trail

by Kyle Wisniewski
27th May 2020 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man allegedly exposed his genitals, twice, to a woman out for a morning walk.

The 61-year-old man has been charged by police in relation to two incidents of wilful exposure last week.

It will be alleged the Hope Island man exposed himself to a 53-year-old woman walking along the water's edge on the footpath off Trinity Crescent.

Both alleged incidents, on May 20 and May 21, were in the same area.

The man is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on August 19, charged with two counts of wilful exposure.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

Originally published as Man exposes genitals on popular walking trail

More Stories

crime exposed flasher queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CALL TO ACTION: New campaign aims to save Murgon Target

        premium_icon CALL TO ACTION: New campaign aims to save Murgon Target

        Business Residents join forces to keep this valuable business within the community.

        Brad remembered as a ‘colourful character’

        premium_icon Brad remembered as a ‘colourful character’

        Local Faces ’He always had a yarn to spin, and a unique sense of humour.'

        400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting

        premium_icon 400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting

        Crime Man fronts court as part of police operation that has led to the seizure of more...

        MEET THE MAYOR: Have a burning question for new leader?

        premium_icon MEET THE MAYOR: Have a burning question for new leader?

        Council News Residents will have opportunity to voice their concerns as Mayor Otto tours...