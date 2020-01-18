Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
News

Man faces court after caught with $1m worth of cannabis

Aisling Brennan
17th Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2020 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SYDNEY man found in possession of 145 bags of cannabis with an estimated $1 million street value in Bangalow has been denied bail.

Manh Thang Nguyen, from Marrickville in Sydney, was arrested during a RBT on the Pacific Highway near Bangalow shortly before 9am on Thursday.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will allege they stopped Mr Nguyen's truck due to the manner of his driving and submitted him to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive indication.

He was arrested, and his truck was searched, revealing the haul of cannabis. Methylamphetamine was also allegedly found.

The Marrickville man has been charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and two counts of drug possession.

Bail was not applied for and formally refused.

Mr Nguyen will return to Byron Local Court on January 20, where a brief status update on his committal is expected to occur.

cannabis bust drug busts editors picks northern rivers crime nsw traffic and highway patrol command
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        premium_icon Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        News Empty dams are filling up, dry paddocks have turned into mud pits and the cobwebs have been washed out of the rain gauge at long last.

        Safety issues force business to stop collecting lids

        premium_icon Safety issues force business to stop collecting lids

        News This business is turning away donations after a national charity campaign come to...

        Speaking with signs: Auslan courses coming to Kingaroy

        Speaking with signs: Auslan courses coming to Kingaroy

        News Accredited para-professional sign language interpreter David Wallis will be running...

        Fiery council debate over building second rail trail

        premium_icon Fiery council debate over building second rail trail

        Council News Councillor argues second Burnett Rail Trail would boost business, but mayor says...