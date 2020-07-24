Menu
FULL BRIEF ORDERED: A full brief of evidence has been ordered after a South Burnett man was charged with offences. Picture: File
Crime

Man faces court on rape, child exploitation charges

Sam Turner
24th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
A FULL brief of evidence has been ordered at the first mention of a South Burnett rape case.

An 18-year-old South Burnett man faced Murgon Magistrates Court on July 21 on seven charges.

These included two counts of domestic violence rape, possessing and making child exploitation material, sexual assaults contact of genitalia/anus with mouth, observations or recordings in breach of privacy, and breach of bail.

Due to the complexity of the case, police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens asked for it to be adjourned to allow for the prosecution to gather evidence.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair asked for a brief of evidence to be completed by September 22.

The case was adjourned to be mentioned in Murgon Magistrates Court on October 13.

The defendant appeared in court for the mention, and was allowed to walk out of the court, free on bail.

