Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: The trial began in Warwick District Court yesterday.
IN COURT: The trial began in Warwick District Court yesterday.
News

Man faces trial over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

Jessica Paul
27th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE trial of a Freestone man charged with the sexual assault and rape of a 14-year-old girl began in the Warwick District Court this week.

Jamie Edward Kratzmann was charged with one count of indecent treatment of a child aged under 16, one count of sexual assault, and one count of rape.

The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The court heard Mr Kratzmann and a 14-year-old girl were alone in the girl's home when the alleged offences took place.

In the prosecution's opening statements, it was claimed Mr Kratzmann made his first sexual advances toward the girl while they were in the kitchen.

Later that same evening, the 30-year-old allegedly followed the girl to her bedroom and raped her, leaving her with a "hickey" and bruising on her genital area.

Defence counsel said the sexual contact between the pair was consensual, but claimed Mr Kratzmann did not know the girl was underage.

The 14-year-old and other witnesses gave their testimonies in court yesterday.

Mr Kratzmann's trial is set to continue in Warwick District Court today.

court freestone rape warwick district court
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border trade-off: What Premier’s willing to offer

        premium_icon Border trade-off: What Premier’s willing to offer

        Business A “stressed” Annastacia Palaszczuk has faced influential business leaders and flagged what COVID-19 restrictions she’s willing to budge on.

        • 27th May 2020 4:54 AM
        REVEALED: How Kingaroy Hospital is combating COVID-19

        premium_icon REVEALED: How Kingaroy Hospital is combating COVID-19

        News Kingaroy Hospital Director of Medical Services Isaac Hohaia said hospital staff and...

        CALL TO ACTION: New campaign aims to save Murgon Target

        premium_icon CALL TO ACTION: New campaign aims to save Murgon Target

        Business Residents join forces to keep this valuable business within the community.

        400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting

        premium_icon 400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting

        Crime Man fronts court as part of police operation that has led to the seizure of more...