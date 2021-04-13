Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man feared dead, baby and child hurt in motorbike crash

by Rachael Rosel
13th Apr 2021 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man aged in his 30s is feared dead while a child and a baby have been injured following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car in Alexandra Hills south of Brisbane.

Initial reports are that the male motorcyclist was travelling in excess of 120km/h on Finucane Rd when the motorbike collided with a car just before 6.30pm.

The man was critically injured.

A 10 year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, sustained moderate injuries while a six-month-old baby who was also in the car suffered facial injuries.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as lengthy traffic delays are expected.

Originally published as Man feared dead, baby and child hurt in horror motorbike crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council reveals when recycling will be discussed again

        Premium Content Council reveals when recycling will be discussed again

        Council News Kerbside recycling isn‘t available in the South Burnett, but here’s when the decision-makers will discuss it again. Find out why yellow bins are so difficult to roll...

        Second Aussie case of blood clot linked to Astra jab

        Premium Content Second Aussie case of blood clot linked to Astra jab

        News A second case involving an Aussie recipient of the AstraZeneca jab

        Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Premium Content Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Cricket Watch the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals

        Replay: 5 things we learned on first day of cricket champs

        Premium Content Replay: 5 things we learned on first day of cricket champs

        Cricket Plenty to take away from opening day of Queensland under 16 titles