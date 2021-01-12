Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man feared dead following serious highway crash

by Nathan Edwards
12th Jan 2021 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man is feared dead following a single motorcycle crash in Queensland's southeast this morning.

Emergency services arrived on scene at Round Mountain Road, south of Beaudesert just before 5am Tuesday morning.

The man was treated at the scene for critical injuries, but is believed to have died.

It's reported the man's motorbike had left the highway, resulting in him crashing into a fence.

The Mt Lindsay Highway remains open despite the incident.

The police Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating the crash.

Originally published as Man feared dead following serious highway crash

More Stories

beaudesert crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Predatory’: Chilling Kingaroy rape mentioned before court

        Premium Content ‘Predatory’: Chilling Kingaroy rape mentioned before court

        Crime A case involving the alleged violent rape of a young Kingaroy woman was mentioned before the court today.

        Moment rescued hiker reunites with husband

        Premium Content Moment rescued hiker reunites with husband

        News Video capture heartwarming moment couple reunited

        VIDEO: Amazing moment lost hiker is found by rescuers

        Premium Content VIDEO: Amazing moment lost hiker is found by rescuers

        News The amazing moment rescuers spotted a lost hiker after she spent the night in a...

        Public to have say on CHO’s extraordinary COVID powers

        Premium Content Public to have say on CHO’s extraordinary COVID powers

        News Queenslanders have just days left to have their say on a plan to extend Chief...