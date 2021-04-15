Trent Riley feared lost overboard while fishing off Mud Island in Moreton Bay

Trent Riley feared lost overboard while fishing off Mud Island in Moreton Bay

Water Police will join an aerial and sea search involving 10 vessels and three helicopters for a young fisherman who is believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay.

The search for Trent Riley was triggered about 3.30pm on Wednesday when a small aluminium boat was discovered driving uncontrolled with no one on board.

At the time, it is believed Trent was wearing a long sleeved grey fishing shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a bucket hat.

Trent Riley is believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay yesterday.

He is described as Caucasian, about 183cm tall, proportionate build, with a fair complexion and brown hair.

An aerial and sea search involving 10 vessels and three helicopters commenced and continued into the night for the 26-year-old.

It is expected to resume at first light.

Around 3.30pm, police were called to a small aluminium boat driving uncontrolled off Mud Island, near the Port of Brisbane, however there was no-one on board.



Originally published as Man feared lost overboard off Brisbane