Police have shot a man on Russell Island. Picture: File photo

A man has died after being shot multiple times by police on Russell Island, off southeast Queensland.

It's believed the man was shot after coming at officers with a weapon around 9.15am.

Paramedics treated the man for critical injuries and requested the rescue helicopter, however he died at the scene.

Originally published as Man fighting for life after police shooting