Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub
A man has suffered life threatening injuries after an assault in the Sunshine Coast overnight.
Paramedics, including critical care and a doctor attended Alexandra Parade in Maroochydore just before 1am.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the assault occurred outside a licensed venue in Alexandra Headland.
She said a number of people were assisting police with inquiries, but charges were yet to be laid.
A man, aged in his 30s, sustained a serious head injury in the incident and was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.
Police investigations are underway.
