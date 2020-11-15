Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man fights for life with horrific neck, head injuries

by Nathan Edwards
15th Nov 2020 4:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A crime scene has been declared at a Logan Village home after the discovery of a critically-wounded 53-year-old man, believed to have been seriously assaulted.

Officers attended the Quinzeh Creek Rd address just after 3pm on Saturday, after being asked to undertake a welfare check.

The 53-year-old man, an occupant of the house, was found inside, having sustained wounds to his neck and head.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been declared at the address as officers work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have dashcam footage or nearby CCTV that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

Originally published as Man fights for life with horrific neck, head injuries

More Stories

assault crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Deb Frecklington’s new role in the shadow cabinet

        Premium Content REVEALED: Deb Frecklington’s new role in the shadow cabinet

        Politics NANANGO MP and former opposition leader Deb Frecklington has been appointed to the shadow ministry by her successor David Crisafulli.

        Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash on rural road

        Premium Content Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash on rural road

        News A motorcyclist had to be taken to hospital after a crash on a rural Burnett road...

        ‘When he kills me’: Clarkes’ fight to save other families

        Premium Content ‘When he kills me’: Clarkes’ fight to save other families

        News THE MURDER of Hannah Clarke and her children left a nation in mourning and launched...

        NAIDOC WEEK: Triumph to tragedy, the stories of the Burnett

        NAIDOC WEEK: Triumph to tragedy, the stories of the Burnett

        Community FROM historic flag raising ceremonies to school celebrations, the South Burnett...