Menu
Login
A man from Western Australia has been fined $5000 for entering the Territory without submitting an online border form.
A man from Western Australia has been fined $5000 for entering the Territory without submitting an online border form.
Crime

Man fined $5000 for failing to submit a border form

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
27th Apr 2021 12:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN from Western Australia has been fined $5000 for entering the Territory without submitting an online border form.

The 64-year-old entered the Territory via the South Australian border without submitting an online border entry form.

He arrived at the Yulara campground where staff found the man had been in a hotspot area within the last 14 days, and contacted police.

Acting Commander Sachin Sharma said the man was given a $5056 fine and sent immediately to the Alice Springs quarantine facility.

"There is no excuse for this. We've been living in a COVID world for over a year now and we all know there are new rules we need to follow," he said.

"The onus is on the traveler to be aware of regulations for crossing borders and for declaring your previous locations.

"The NT Police along with NT Health and other departments have been working extremely hard to keep the Territory safe. Public health is our paramount concern and as such will take all necessary actions to ensure that."

The infringement penalty for failing to abide by the Chief Health Officer Directions issued under section 56 of the Public and Environment Health Act 2011 is $5056 for an individual and $25,280 for a business.

 

Originally published as Man fined $5000 for entering the NT without submitting border form

border pass coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        Premium Content PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        News Federal Government agrees to fund half Olympic Games costs

        Lives at risk: Major mistake behind QLD’s hospital crisis

        Premium Content Lives at risk: Major mistake behind QLD’s hospital crisis

        Health Experts call for overhaul of Qld’s stressed health system

        FULL LIST: South Burnett community groups get funding boost

        Premium Content FULL LIST: South Burnett community groups get funding boost

        Community South Burnett Regional Council has announced the successful applicants for its...