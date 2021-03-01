Man fined after breaking into cop car to snap selfie

A drunken escapade at Kingaroy McDonald’s landed Ryan Reick before the court. Photo: Queensland Police Service



South Burnett man Ryan Reick risked it all for the perfect selfie when he spotted an unattended cop car, dragging police away from another matter and scoring himself five hours in the Watch House.

Standing before Kingaroy Magistrates Court today (March 1), Reick pleaded guilty to the unlawful use or entry of a vehicle.



Police Prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said on February 21, 2020, police were attending to another matter when Reick entered the vehicle, which was parked at the McDonald’s car park in Kingaroy.

He activated the lights and sirens, forcing police to drop what they were doing and return to the vehicle, Sergeant Gangemi told the court.

The defendant was taken to Kingaroy Watch House where he told police he just wanted a selfie in the vehicle.

Sergeant Gangemi said, at the minimum, such behaviour warrants a hefty fine due to the secure equipment contained within police vehicles that should not be accessed by a member of the public.

Reick was represented by Tom Carr from KF Solicitors.

Mr Carr said the offence was opportunistic in nature and his client had no intention to move or drive the vehicle.

“He turned on the lights and sirens, which shows he wasn’t trying to avoid the police at all,” Mr Carr said.

“He’d consumed a considerable amount of alcohol and regrets his decision. In hindsight he understands it was an immature thing to do.

“There was never any intention for him to steal the car. It wasn’t a pre-planned thing; it was purely opportunistic.”

Mr Carr said Reick spent five hours in the Watch House as a result of this offence, which impressed upon him the severity of his actions.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair placed Reick on a good behaviour bond for six months, at a sum of $500.

No conviction was recorded.

