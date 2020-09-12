Man fined after reckless quad bike rail trail ride

A man has been fined after taking his quad bike on the rail trail. (Picture: File)​

A 43 year-old man has been issued two traffic infringement notices and been fined $560 after taking his quad bike for a spin on a stretch of rail trail between Blackbutt and Benarkin.

At approximately 2.25pm on Sunday September 6, Blackbutt police were called after reports of a male person riding a quad bike along the rail trail.

As a result the man was fined for failing to wear a helmet and disobeying a road access sign.

He also lost six demerit points.