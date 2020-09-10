Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has hurled a tirade of verbal abuse at on duty firefighters and police. (Picture: File)
A man has hurled a tirade of verbal abuse at on duty firefighters and police. (Picture: File)
Crime

Man fined after telling cops, fireys ‘to go f-ck themselves’

Tristan Evert
10th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A KINGAROY man has been convicted and fined after he went on an abusive tirade aimed at on-duty firefighters and police.

Reyce Tyrone Liedtke pleaded guilty to one charge of committing public nuisance in Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

On August 2 at about 5.30pm on Freemans Lane on-duty firefighters were conducting routine duties when Liedtke began verbally abusing them.

Police attended the scene where Liedtke was agitated and aggressive.

He continued his tirade telling the police "to go f-ck themselves you mother f-cking f-cks".

Liedtke was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

READ MORE:

Burnett man swerves off road in heavily intoxicated joy ride

Man tells cops he will drink drive to go bash those c-nts

Burnett man caught with 16 cannabis plants growing in yard

kingaroy magistrates court south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        REVEALED: South Burnett schools to share $366,000 in funding

        Premium Content REVEALED: South Burnett schools to share $366,000 in funding

        Education Five schools across the South Burnett will be making major upgrades thanks to major...

        BREAKING: Suspected snake bite hospitalises victim

        Premium Content BREAKING: Suspected snake bite hospitalises victim

        Breaking A PATIENT has been transported to hospital after a suspected snake bite in the...

        BREAKING: Paramedics rush to multi-vehicle CBD crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Paramedics rush to multi-vehicle CBD crash

        Breaking EMERGENCY crews have treated two patients at a multi-vehicle crash in Kingaroy.