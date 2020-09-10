Man fined after telling cops, fireys ‘to go f-ck themselves’

A man has hurled a tirade of verbal abuse at on duty firefighters and police. (Picture: File)

A KINGAROY man has been convicted and fined after he went on an abusive tirade aimed at on-duty firefighters and police.

Reyce Tyrone Liedtke pleaded guilty to one charge of committing public nuisance in Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

On August 2 at about 5.30pm on Freemans Lane on-duty firefighters were conducting routine duties when Liedtke began verbally abusing them.

Police attended the scene where Liedtke was agitated and aggressive.

He continued his tirade telling the police "to go f-ck themselves you mother f-cking f-cks".

Liedtke was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

