Police have issued a $1099 fine to a ‘high risk’ arrival into Darwin who breached mandatory quarantine regulations just one day after arriving in the NT.
News

Man fined for mandatory quarantine breach just one day in

by WILL ZWAR
7th Apr 2020 8:41 PM
A 'HIGH risk' arrival into Darwin has breached mandatory quarantine regulations, copping the $1099 fine just one day after arriving in the NT from interstate.

The 29-year-old man travelled from Perth to Darwin on Monday and was identified as potentially being 'non-compliant' with quarantine regulations upon his arrival into Darwin and was being monitored by police.

He has been referred to environmental health officers who will conduct a further risk assessment on him, however the man has had very limited interaction with the public.

The man is the seventh person in the NT to be fined for not complying with regulations after 2317 compliance checks.

NT Police, public and environmental health officers and Australian Defence Force members are continuing to undertake quarantine compliance checks to ensure people are completing their 14 days quarantine.

Physical distance monitoring and enforcing the public gathering limit of ten persons is also ongoing.

Territorians are strongly advised to observe the two person limit where possible.

The key message from authorities to all Territorians is to "Stay home, if you can".

