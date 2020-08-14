Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
News

Man flees beach after taking photos of young kids

Ashley Carter
14th Aug 2020 3:26 PM | Updated: 5:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man seen taking photos of small children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday has not been found after police conducted several patrols in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was confronted by a member of the public after he was seen taking the photos, and after a brief interaction fled the beach.

'Some you don't forget': Horror week for Coast fatalities

Police attended the scene and patrolled around shops, beach access areas and parks, but were unable to find him.

The spokesman said police were continuing to conduct inquiries.

sunshine beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNSUNG HEROES: Mundubbera lollipop man’s love for his town

        Premium Content UNSUNG HEROES: Mundubbera lollipop man’s love for his town

        Community ONE of the North Burnett’s many unsung heroes chats to the Times about his commitments to his family, and his community.

        • 14th Aug 2020 4:30 PM
        REVEALED: 10 of the dumbest crimes in the South Burnett

        Premium Content REVEALED: 10 of the dumbest crimes in the South Burnett

        Crime From stealing a pizza to slapping a cop on the face, these are ten of the dumbest...

        • 14th Aug 2020 4:30 PM
        YOU BUTTER BELIEVE IT: Burnett Bakery celebrates milestone

        Premium Content YOU BUTTER BELIEVE IT: Burnett Bakery celebrates milestone

        Business A Burnett bakery has revealed why their first 12 months in business has been a cake...

        Young single mum admits to possessing dangerous drug

        Premium Content Young single mum admits to possessing dangerous drug

        Crime She recently moved to Rockhampton to be closer to her younger siblings.