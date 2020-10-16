Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The aftermath of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein
The aftermath of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein
News

Man flees crash site after car totalled on highway

Frances Klein
16th Oct 2020 12:20 AM | Updated: 6:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN reportedly fled the scene of a serious crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie last night.

It is understood one car was involved in the crash that was left a crumpled mess on the road side.

A witness said at the scene that one man had fled from the crash, while another person reportedly remained.

Police divert traffic to the old Bruce Highway after a car crashed in the southbound lane of the Bruce Highway near Kybong on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein
Police divert traffic to the old Bruce Highway after a car crashed in the southbound lane of the Bruce Highway near Kybong on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein

RELATED: Horror head-on crash victims all live in the Gympie region

Police were called to the scene near Kybong some time before 10pm and closed the southbound lane of the Bruce Highway to allow access for emergency vehicles.

Rubbish left behind in the spot where the car crashed on the side of the highway. Photos: Frances Klein
Rubbish left behind in the spot where the car crashed on the side of the highway. Photos: Frances Klein

MORE NEWS: Gympie's iconic, giant 'Tilly' hops over to her new home

 

The condition of the remaining person is unknown or how many people were on board.

The car, that was barely recognisable, was impounded to the police station.

South-bound traffic was diverted to the Old Bruce Highway.

More information to come.

 

The car loaded on the tow truck to be taken to the police station. Photos: Frances Klein
The car loaded on the tow truck to be taken to the police station. Photos: Frances Klein

More Stories

bruce highway gympie coles creek rd editors picks emergency fleeing crash gympie crashes gympie police kybong crash lanes blocked old bruce highway
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South Burnett arts sector receives $32,000 injection

        Premium Content South Burnett arts sector receives $32,000 injection

        Council News A much-needed boost to the regions art sector has been welcomed by the South Burnett Regional Council.

        South Burnett groups to share in over $200,000 of funding

        Premium Content South Burnett groups to share in over $200,000 of funding

        Council News South Burnett clubs, groups and associations will share in over $200,000 thanks to...

        Stolen choccy bar wins man golden ticket to court

        Premium Content Stolen choccy bar wins man golden ticket to court

        News A STRING of bad decisions, including swiping a chocolate bar and fleeing the scene...

        Council to upgrade Bunya Mnt’s carpark ahead of busy season

        Premium Content Council to upgrade Bunya Mnt’s carpark ahead of busy season

        Council News Throughout the month of October the Council have several capital works projects...