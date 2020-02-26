Man flown to hospital after vehicle crashes into tree

A MAN has been flown to Toowoomba Hospital after the vehicle he was travelling in hit a tree in the South Burnett.

It's believed the crash happened on a dirt road, south-west of Kingaroy.

The RACQ LifeFlight rescue chopper was called into action just before 4.30pm Tuesday.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the patient, before the aeromedical crew arrived.

He was then flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, under the care of the LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor and the QAS critical care flight paramedic.

The man, aged in his 50s, was in a stable condition, with head and limb injuries.