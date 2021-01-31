Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Man flown to hospital after being ejected in ATV rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
31st Jan 2021 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been flown to hospital with significant lower leg injuries after he was ejected from an ATV that had rolled on a property north of Rockhampton on Saturday night.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked by Queensland Health to respond to the reported ATV rollover at 9.07pm at a property in Ogmore.

 

RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

 

A man in his 40s was out hunting with another man in their ATV on the property when the vehicle rolled, ejecting the man.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the man on scene, who had suffered arm injuries and significant lower leg injuries.

 

RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

 

The other male companion was uninjured.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue arrived with a doctor to help stabilise the injured man, who was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

atv rollover ogmore racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New program to help youths get the green light for a licence

        Premium Content New program to help youths get the green light for a licence

        Community The South Burnett PCYC has introduced a program to help young people overcome financial or social barriers to getting their provisional driver’s licence.

        St John’s welcomes five new teachers as enrolments soar

        Premium Content St John’s welcomes five new teachers as enrolments soar

        Education St John’s Lutheran has welcomed five new teaching staff as student numbers...

        South Burnett welcomes nine new citizens at Aus Day Ceremony

        Premium Content South Burnett welcomes nine new citizens at Aus Day Ceremony

        Community Nine new Aussie citizens were welcomed to the lucky land at Kingaroy’s 2021...

        Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Premium Content Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Breaking Three patients have been transported to hospital following a two-truck crash at...