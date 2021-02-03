Menu
A RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nebo to fly a man to hospital after a crash on Suttor Developmental Rd near the Peak Downs Highway about 7.55am on Wednesday. Picture: File
Breaking

Man flown to hospital after car crashes through fences

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2021 9:17 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM
A man freed from a vehicle that crashed through a number of fences and into an embankment near Nebo will be flown to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the Suttor Developmental Rd near the Peak Downs Highway about 7.55am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics on scene reported the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle that crashed through three fences before it came to a stop about 200m from the roadway.

Three Queensland Fire and Rescue crews and Nebo SES units responded to the incident.

Firefighters freed the man from the vehicle and paramedics assessed him at the scene.

 

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was deployed and landed at the nearby Nebo airstrip to take him to hospital.

He was being treated for spinal precautions.

