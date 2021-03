A man has been flown to hospital following a motorbike crash in Boondooma. File Photo.

A man has been flown to hospital following a motorbike crash in Boondooma. File Photo.

A man has been flown to hospital in a serious condition following a motorcycle crash in Boondooma.

A QAS spokeswoman said emergency service attended the incident on Manar Road at 12.01pm this afternoon (March 28).

The man, believed to be in his 40s, has been flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with chest injuries.

He’s in a serious but stable condition.