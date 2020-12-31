Man flown to hospital after Mundubbera rollover

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital, after he was involved in a single vehicle rollover near Mundubbera on December 31, 2020. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital, after he was involved in a single vehicle rollover near Mundubbera on December 31, 2020. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A man has been flown to hospital after his vehicle rolled near Mundubbera.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital, after he was involved in a single vehicle rollover, earlier this afternoon.

The rescue helicopter flew to the accident site shortly before 3pm, (Thursday 31st December).

It‘s believed the man, aged in his forties, was driving on a road south west of Mundubbera, when he lost control of his vehicle, which rolled several times.

He was able to free himself from the vehicle, before emergency services arrived on scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS), Queensland Police Service (QPS) and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) personnel were in attendance, and were able to close the road, so the pilot could land the rescue chopper at the scene.

The patient was treated for multiple injuries including fractures, before being airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic.