Crime

Man gets into car three times over the limit to ‘annoy’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
A 51-year-old was three times over the blood alcohol limit when he moved a car to "annoy" a person he was arguing with.

Shane John Carey was charged for being in operation of a vehicle while over the high alcohol limit in Gladstone court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said on February 9 Carey released the hand break of the car and allowed it to roll down a driveway before stopping it before it hit a fence at a New Auckland address.

He said Carey had eight ciders and between four to five glasses of vodka before getting in the car.

Carey told police he moved the car to "annoy" the witness.

Carey returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.151.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client, a product support manager residing in Victoria, moved the car to escape an argument.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

gladstone courts gladstone crime gladstone magistrates court
