A man says he injured his infant daughter out of frustration when he could not settle her.
Crime

Man guilty of assault after shaking infant daughter

by JACOB MILEY
11th Jul 2020 7:08 AM
A man injured his infant daughter out of frustration when he could not settle her.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told on Friday the man, who had no criminal history, told police he had spent March 29 this year looking after his three-month-daughter and could not settle her.

"He stated he put her down, walked away, but knew she was still crying which made him upset," prosecutor Gavin Reece said.

"He said he picked her up, (walked) around the house rocking her. He stated that he got frustrated and shook her with both hands and her head went backwards and forwards."

The child suffered scratches and abrasions around the neck and head area.

Mr Reece said the man told police he didn't mean to hurt her and had become overwhelmed.

"These are concerning events given the age of the child and the nature of the injuries, but given the quite evident factors detrimenting the defendant given his inability to communicate properly other than through sign language, it is understandable to some extent," he said.


"His frustration does not excuse what he has done."

The man's solicitor, Lisa Searing, of Allen and Searing Criminal Lawyers, said he was under a lot of stress at the time.

"He feels a great deal of shame, hurt and sadness that he did this to his daughter. It's something he regrets. He says he loves her very much," she said.

Magistrate Mark Howden said the man was fortunate the injuries were relatively minor.

He said it appeared to be "out of character" but noted it was a serious offence.

The man was ordered to 12 months probation.

No conviction was recorded.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man guilty of assault after 'shaking infant daughter'

court crime domestic violence

