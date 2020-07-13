Man hospitalised after alleged king hit in Kingaroy

KING HIT: Police are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Haly Street in Kingaroy on Saturday night. (Picture: File)

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was allegedly king hit on Haly Street at 11.15pm on Saturday night.

It was alleged a man approached the victim, punched him in the face, causing him to fall back on to the ground, hitting his head on the road.

The man allegedly continued assaulting the victim while he was on the ground before a witness stepped in and pulled him off.

The man then allegedly assaulted the witness before fleeing on foot up Haly Street.

No arrest or charges have been made and police investigations are ongoing.