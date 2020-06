HIGHWAY ROLLOVER: A man was taken to Gayndah hospital after his rolled his car on the Burnett Hwy in the early hours of the morning. Picture: File

A MAN is in a stable condition after he rolled his car along the Burnett Hwy this morning.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics and police were called to the crash in Ideraway, 20km north of Gayndah, around 1.51am.

He was taken to Gayndah hospital with minor foot injuries.