Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man hospitalised after car rollover on major road

Jessica Cook
by
25th Jul 2020 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been hospitalised after a single-vehicle rollover on the Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd this morning. 

Emergency services where called to the scene at Walliebum near Susan River just after 8.30am Saturday. 

The male driver was the only person in the car and was able to free himself after the crash. 

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition. 

The Chronicle understands the road was closed for a short time after the accident.

The car is still on the side of the road marked with police tape.

More Stories

accident crash fcemergency
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        premium_icon YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        News COVID-19 is changing the way Queenslanders work and play. But while there are some major health, family and lifestyle benefits, it’s being offset by money worries and...

        SEE THE PHOTOS: Gayndah River opens to the public

        premium_icon SEE THE PHOTOS: Gayndah River opens to the public

        Council News After years of gestation, the highly anticipated Burnett River walkway development...

        South Burnett veteran remembered 104 years after he fell

        premium_icon South Burnett veteran remembered 104 years after he fell

        Community 104 years after being killed in action, a Blackbutt soldier has been remembered in...

        Murgon workshop fights suicide with mateship

        premium_icon Murgon workshop fights suicide with mateship

        News THE mental health workshop is designed to help men reach mates who are ‘doing it...