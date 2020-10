A man was transported to hospital last night after crashing into floodwaters at Taabinga. File Photo.

A MAN was transported to hospital last night after crashing his car into floodwaters on Peterson Drive and Kingaroy Cooyar Road, near the golf club at Taabinga.

According to a QAS spokesman, paramedics attended to scene at 10.35pm and transported the man, who is in his 20s, to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

The man sustained lacerations, but was able to exit the vehicle and floodwaters prior to emergency services arrival.