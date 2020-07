FALL: A man in his 60s has been transported to hospital after falling from a ladder in Kilkivan. Picture: CAMERON BATES

A MAN has been transported to hospital after falling from a ladder at a property in Kilkivan this afternoon.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesperson, paramedics were called to the property off Crescent Street at around 3.43pm. The man - who is in his 60s - has since been transported to Gympie Hospital.

He is currently in a stable condition.