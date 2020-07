MAN FALLS OFF HORSE: A man has been transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition after falling off a horse. Picture: File

A MAN has sustained a head injury after he fell of a horse this morning.

Paramedics were called to a property in Abbeywood when the man fell off his horse around 11.17am.

He was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.