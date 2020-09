LOWER LIMB BURNS: A man was transported to Kingaroy Hospital last night with burns following a reported house fire in Mannuem. Picture: File

LOWER LIMB BURNS: A man was transported to Kingaroy Hospital last night with burns following a reported house fire in Mannuem. Picture: File

A MAN has been hospitalised with burns following a reported house fire in Mannuem last night.

Emergency crews rushed to the structure blaze at about 6.31pm, with a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman saying five fire teams contained the fire to the kitchen.

A man was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition, and was treated for smoke inhalation and burns to his lower limbs and hands.