Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man and woman are in hospital following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.
A man and woman are in hospital following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.
Crime

Man hospitalised with facial injuries after alleged assault

kaitlyn smith
25th Apr 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been hospitalised following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.

A male and female were reportedly involved in the incident at a Miriam St property just before 1.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated a man at the scene for facial injuries.

Both patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The woman was transported as a precautionary measure.

It is understood the parties are known to each other.

Police also attended the scene, however, would not comment on the matter.

alleged assault editors picks ipswich crime ipswich hospital karalee miriam st
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        Premium Content ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        News Here’s where and when you can spot the RAAF’s Super Hornet and the Globemaster flying over the North and South Burnett region this ANZAC DAY.

        Stanwell CEO resigns days after company pivots to renewables

        Premium Content Stanwell CEO resigns days after company pivots to renewables

        News Stanwell’s CEO has announced he’s stepping down from the top job just days after...

        Statue unveiled to commemorate Goomeri’s wartime history

        Premium Content Statue unveiled to commemorate Goomeri’s wartime history

        Community A bronze digger statue was unveiled in Goomeri this morning ahead of ANZAC DAY...

        Youth Member for Callide advocates to help troubled youths

        Premium Content Youth Member for Callide advocates to help troubled youths

        Community Meet the North Burnett student passionate about rehabilitating troubled youths and...