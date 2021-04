A young man has been transported to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Nanango. File Photo.

A young man has been transported to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Nanango. File Photo.

A man has been transported to hospital after a caravan and car collided in Barker Creek Flat this afternoon (April 1).

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to the crash on the D'Aguilar Highway at 12.12pm.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition with facial injuries and neck pain.