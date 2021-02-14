Menu
Man in 70s flown to hospital after serious Burnett crash
News

Dominic Elsome
14th Feb 2021 8:54 AM
A man was airlifted to hospital after he was seriously injured in a car crash, on Saturday.

It’s believed he was driving along a highway, in the North Burnett region, when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll and smash into a tree on February 13.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper was sent to the scene shortly after 8am, where the pilot was able to land the aircraft nearby.

The aeromedical crew worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to treat the man, aged in his seventies, for multiple injuries.

The rescue chopper then flew the man to Gympie, where he was transferred into the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

The Sunshine Coast aeromedical team then flew the patient to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

He was transported in a serious but stable condition.

South Burnett

