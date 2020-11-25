Man in court for kicking stranger’s head and obstructing police

A 30-YEAR-old man faced Murgon Magistrates Court after he kicked a stranger in the head in Fortitude Valley, obstructed police and spat on the jail cell’s CCTV camera. Photo: File

At 10:50pm on September 6 at Fortitude Valley in Brisbane, Josef Thomas Fisher was arrested for kicking a 43-year-old man in the head and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Pepe Gangemi said the defendant shouted abuse at the victim before kicking him in the head.

“The victim sustained some red marks and scratching on his face,” sergeant Gangemi said.

Once police arrived, Fisher became aggressive towards the officers, resisting arrest and squirming around.

In the jail cell, sergeant Gangemi said Fisher proceeded to kick the walls and doors and spat directly on the CCTV camera lens.

“That caused the cell to be shut down so it could be sterilised and cleaned,” he said.

Fisher is already facing jail time for other offences and on November 24, he pleaded guilty to three charges of committing public nuisance, obstructing police officers and wilful damage of police property.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said the defendant‘s history was significant and he would take that into account.

“Your behaviour is quite serious, particularly assaulting someone in the street,” Mr Sinclair said.

“I think it is best if I leave you with your current parole release date and instead I will sentence you to a period of imprisonment of one month for each of these charges.

“So you will still be released at the same time but you must not do anything that might land you in jail for 12 months or you will end up serving the extra time.”