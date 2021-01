A man is fighting for his life after rolling his car in South Nanango this morning. Photo/File

A man is fighting for his life after rolling his car in South Nanango this morning. Photo/File

A MAN is fighting for his life after rolling his car into a ditch in South Nanango this morning.

At 5.32am paramedics responded to a single-vehicle rollover on a section of the D'Aguilar Highway in South Nanango.

Paramedics assessed the man for critical injuries at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating.