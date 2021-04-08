Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police declared a crime scene. FILE PHOTO
Police declared a crime scene. FILE PHOTO
Crime

MAJOR UPDATE: Man with critical facial injuries dies

Aden Stokes
8th Apr 2021 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10AM: A man has died after allegedly suffering serious head injuries in Woorabinda on Wednesday. 

Police confirmed the man died Thursday morning. 

Investigations are continuing. 

More to come. 

INITIAL: A man is in a critical condition after he allegedly sustained serious injuries in Woorabinda on Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old man allegedly sustained serious facial injuries at a Cressbrook Street residence at 4.25am.

Emergency services attended the address and the man was immediately transported to Woorabinda Hospital.

He was later flown to Rockhampton Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition.

Upon arrival, police declared a crime scene and commenced investigations.

Police are appealing for anyone in the community that may have information that would assist police with their investigations to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100643672.

More Stories

alleged assault tmbcrime woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pigeon pea research boom to set Kingaroy’s pulse racing

        Premium Content Pigeon pea research boom to set Kingaroy’s pulse racing

        News ‘Great potential’: The Kingaroy Research Facility is set to become a major hub one of the most widely consumed pulses in the world.

        CRIME WRAP: Driver charged after nearly doubling legal limit

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Driver charged after nearly doubling legal limit

        Crime From nearly doubling the legal limit to driving while suspended, find out the...

        Man called cops on himself after breaking woman’s nose

        Premium Content Man called cops on himself after breaking woman’s nose

        Crime ‘The dog is over there’: A South Burnett man faced court after breaking his...

        WHO'S UP: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content WHO'S UP: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court