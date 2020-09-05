Menu
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
News

Man in custody after ‘serious incident’ shuts down streets

by Nathan Edwards
5th Sep 2020 8:40 AM
A man has been taken into police custody following a "serious incident" in Beaudesert this morning.

Police have now revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) and confirmed a man had been taken into custody "without incident".

Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a "serious incident".

 

Officers were called to a residence on Birnam St about 4.05am on Saturday, with specialist police and negotiators then speaking with a 51-year-old man.

Paramedic and critical care crews are also on hand.

The incident led to four Beaudesert streets, Birnam St, James St, Gordon St and Beauview Cres, being blocked off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man in custody after 'serious incident' shuts down streets

