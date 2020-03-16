Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

Man in hospital after car crash on major CQ highway

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
16th Mar 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON man, 21, has been taken to hospital following a crash on a major highway this morning.

At 3.20am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one fire crew attended at 3.35am. 

She said the crew assisted Queensland Police with traffic and made the scene safe. 

A man was treated on scene for chest pain.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway editors picks miriam vale queensland ambulance service single-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reddacliff brothers clean up at regional swim meet

        premium_icon Reddacliff brothers clean up at regional swim meet

        Swimming Alex and Matty Reddacliff have walked away from the Wide Bay swimming championships with six medals between them.

        • 16th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Where to pre-poll vote in the South Burnett

        premium_icon Where to pre-poll vote in the South Burnett

        News What you need to know to vote early in the South Burnett

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        UPDATED INFO: Coronavirus case confirmed in Kingaroy

        premium_icon UPDATED INFO: Coronavirus case confirmed in Kingaroy

        Health UPDATE: More information about the confirmed case of coronavirus.