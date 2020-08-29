Menu
A man rolled his car at Tinbeerwah early this morning.
Man in hospital after car rolls south of Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
29th Aug 2020 2:40 PM
A MAN had to be taken to hospital early this morning after his car rolled at Tinbeerwah, south of Gympie.

Emergency services received a call to the scene at Cooroy Noosa Rd and Grange Rd at about 4:07am.

The man, the only occupant of the car, was suffering from neck and back pain. He was soon taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

